Delhi Election Results 2020 LIVE: Couting of votes begins

Delhi Election 2020 Results LIVE: Counting of votes for Delhi elections 2020 began at 8 am on Tuesday, the votes for which were cast on February 8. According to the Election Commission, the final voter turnout in Delhi was 62.59 per cent, which was 5 per cent down when compared to 2015. Exit polls on Saturday had suggested that Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be able to retain its hold on power in Delhi, against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

According to the Election Commission, the votes cast in the 6 assembly constituencies of Trilokpuri, Kondli, Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar, Krishna Nagar and Gandhi Nagar in East Delhi will be counted at the Common Wealth Games Sports Complex near Akshardham Temple. The votes cast for Vikaspuri, Matiala, Najafgarh, Palam, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka and Bijwasan constituencies of South West Delhi will be counted at the IITs at Dwarka Sector-9 and SCERT, Government Co-educational Higher Secondary School at Dwarka Sector-6.

Delhi Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates:

07:54 am: An Aam Aadmi Party supporter at the party office in Delhi

Image Source : ANI An AAP supporter in Delhi

07:49 am: We are confident of a win today because we have worked for people in the last 5 years, says Manish Sisodia

07:42 am: AAP supporters in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur pray for the party's win ahead of vote counting

07:35 am: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia offers prayers at his residence ahead of counting for assembly elections

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia offered prayers at his residence ahead of counting for assembly elections #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/nQLa0N7aO3 — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

07:27 am: I am not nervous. I am confident that it will be a good day for BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Don't be surprised if we win 55 seats, says Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari

07:14 am: BJP leader Vijay Goel offers prayers at Hanuman Temple at Delhi's Connaught Place

Delhi: BJP leader Vijay Goel offered prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place. Counting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi to begin at 8 am. #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/CDbtQXGAqC — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

07:06 am: AAP supporter reaches Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence with his children. Counting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi to begin at 8 am

#DelhiElections2020: An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporter reaches Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence with his children. Counting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi to begin at 8 am. pic.twitter.com/jFG9M6VZ4W — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

06:41 am: In view of vote counting today, traffic movement on Muni Maya Ram Marg near Guru Nanak Dev Institute of Technology (both carriageways)​ will remain suspended today​, the Delhi traffic police have said

06:37 am: The exit polls predicted an easy win for the Aam Aadmi Party, which sought to retain power on the development plank against the BJP that ran an aggressive campaign centered around the issues of anti-CAA protests and nationalism​. Here's what exit polls suggested

06:26 am: Tight security arrangements have been put in place at various centres across Delhi, for the counting of votes. Strong rooms spread across the city storing the EVMs are being heavily guarded, with a "three-layer security ring. Delhi went to polls on February 8

06:04 am: The counting of the votes would begin at 8 am at 21 counting centres. India TV has already begun the live streaming of vote counting for Delhi Election Result 2020​

05:55 am: Counting of votes for Delhi Elections 2020 to begin at 8 am