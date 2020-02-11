Tuesday, February 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
Delhi Election Result 2020
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election News
  4. Delhi Election Results 2020 LIVE: Couting of votes begins

Delhi Election Results 2020 LIVE: Couting of votes begins

Delhi Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Exit polls on Saturday had suggested that Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be able to retain its hold on power in Delhi. Counting for Delhi Election 2020 results began at 8 am. Stay tuned to this space for LIVE updates on poll results.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 11, 2020 8:00 IST

Delhi Election 2020 Results LIVE: Counting of votes for Delhi elections 2020 began at 8 am on Tuesday, the votes for which were cast on February 8. According to the Election Commission, the final voter turnout in Delhi was 62.59 per cent, which was 5 per cent down when compared to 2015. Exit polls on Saturday had suggested that Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be able to retain its hold on power in Delhi, against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

According to the Election Commission, the votes cast in the 6 assembly constituencies of Trilokpuri, Kondli, Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar, Krishna Nagar and Gandhi Nagar in East Delhi will be counted at the Common Wealth Games Sports Complex near Akshardham Temple. The votes cast for Vikaspuri, Matiala, Najafgarh, Palam, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka and Bijwasan constituencies of South West Delhi will be counted at the IITs at Dwarka Sector-9 and SCERT, Government Co-educational Higher Secondary School at Dwarka Sector-6.

Delhi Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates:

07:54 am: An Aam Aadmi Party supporter at the party office in Delhi

India Tv - Delhi Election Results 2020 LIVE

Image Source : ANI

An AAP supporter in Delhi

07:49 am: We are confident of a win today because we have worked for people in the last 5 years, says Manish Sisodia

07:42 am: AAP supporters in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur pray for the party's win ahead of vote counting

07:35 am: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia offers prayers at his residence ahead of counting for assembly elections

07:27 am: I am not nervous. I am confident that it will be a good day for BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Don't be surprised if we win 55 seats, says Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari

07:14 am: BJP leader Vijay Goel offers prayers at Hanuman Temple at Delhi's Connaught Place

07:06 am: AAP supporter reaches Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence with his children. Counting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi to begin at 8 am

06:41 am: In view of vote counting today, traffic movement on Muni Maya Ram Marg near Guru Nanak Dev Institute of Technology (both carriageways)​ will remain suspended today​, the Delhi traffic police have said

06:37 am: The exit polls predicted an easy win for the Aam Aadmi Party, which sought to retain power on the development plank against the BJP that ran an aggressive campaign centered around the issues of anti-CAA protests and nationalism​. Here's what exit polls suggested

06:26 am: Tight security arrangements have been put in place at various centres across Delhi, for the counting of votes. Strong rooms spread across the city storing the EVMs are being heavily guarded, with a "three-layer security ring. Delhi went to polls on February 8

06:04 am: The counting of the votes would begin at 8 am at 21 counting centres. India TV has already begun the live streaming of vote counting for Delhi Election Result 2020​

05:55 am: Counting of votes for Delhi Elections 2020 to begin at 8 am 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News