Mehrauli constituency result LIVE: Counting begins

Mehrauli constituency result

The Mehrauli constituency, known for historical monument Qutub Minar, is currently held by Naresh Yadav of Aam Aadmi Party, who will face Kusum Khatri of Bharatiya Janata Party and Mohinder Choudhary of Congress.

In the 2015 elections conducted for the Delhi assembly, AAP candidate Naresh Yadav won the seat scoring 51825 votes against the BJP candidate who scored 41174 votes. In 2013 assembly polls, Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP won from this seat scoring 37481 votes against the AAP candidate Narinder Singh Sejwal who got 32917 votes.

Mehrauli is a part of South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency along with nine other Vidhan Sabha segments being Chattarpur, Palam, Bijwasan, Kalkaji, Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Tughlaqabad and Badarpur.

Total number of eligible voters in the Mehrauli Constituency as per the information available on the official website of the Election Commission in 2019 was 1,96,953 (Male Voters: 1,10,019 and Female Voters: 86,756).

Delhi Assembly Election 2015 Result