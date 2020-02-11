Shalimar Bagh Constituency Result LIVE: Counting of votes begin

Image Source : Shalimar Bagh Constituency Result Live:

Shalimar Bagh Constituency Result Live: Shalimar Bagh assembly constituency, a traditional BJP bastion, is one of the seventy assembly constituencies of Delhi in northern India. Shalimar Bagh assembly constituency is part of Chandni Chowk. Polling for Delhi Assembly elections 2020 in Delhi was held on February 8.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, the key candidates in the Shalimar Bagh constituency are Bandana Kumari of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Rekha Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and J S Nayol of the Indian National Congress.

Shalimar Bagh Constituency Result Live Updates:

NCT OF Delhi-SHALIMAR BAGH Result Status O.S.N. Candidate Party EVM Votes Postal Votes Total Votes % of Votes 1 J S NAYOL Indian National Congress 0 0 0 0 2 BANDANA KUMARI Aam Aadmi Party 0 0 0 0 3 MOHIT Bahujan Samaj Party 0 0 0 0 4 REKHA GUPTA Bharatiya Janata Party 0 0 0 0 5 DR. ASHWANI KUMAR Bharat Lok Sewak Party 0 0 0 0 6 SAURABH GUPTA Janhit Kisan Party 0 0 0 0 7 POONAM KAUSHIK Independent 0 0 0 0 8 VANDANA Independent 0 0 0 0 9 SHEHNAZ Independent 0 0 0 0 10 SHYAM KUMAR Independent 0 0 0 0 11 SHARVAN Independent 0 0 0 0 12 SURESH Independent 0 0 0 0 13 NOTA None of the Above 0 0 0 0 Total 0 0 0

The Shalimar Bagh Assembly Constituency is currently held by Bandana Kumari of AAP. In 2015, Bandana Kumari won this seat bagging 62,656 votes and beating Rekha Gupta from BJP who received 51,678 votes. In the 2015 Delhi Assembly election, Shalimar Bagh had seen 68.9 per cent voting.

Full list of candidates for Shalimar Bagh assembly who will contest Delhi Assembly Election 2020:

1. Bandana Kumari from AAP

2. J S Nayol from Congress

3. Rekha Gupta from Bharatiya Janata Party

4. Shehnaz, an Independent candidate

5. Poonam Kaushik, an Independent candidate

6. Mohit from Bahujan Samaj Party

7. Suresh, an Independent candidate

8. Shyam Kumar, an Independent candidate

9. Vandana, an Independent candidate

10. Saurabh Gupta from Janhit Kisan Party

11. Sharvan, an Independent candidate

12. Dr. Ashwani Kumar from Bharat Lok Sewak Party