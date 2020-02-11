Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Hari Nagar Constituency Result LIVE

Image Source : INDIA TV Hari Nagar Constituency Result LIVE

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Hari Nagar Constituency Results | LIVE

In Hari Nagar assembly constituency, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Raj Kumari Dhillon is facing off against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and Congress's Surinder Kumar Setia. AAP's Jagdeep Singh is the sitting MLA of Hari Nagar constituency. In the 2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, Jagdeep Singh had defeated the BJP candidate by a comfortable margin.

BJP has won this constituency four times in the previous Delhi elections. AAP was a winner twice whereas Congress never had any winner.

Hari Nagar is one of the 70 assembly seats in Delhi. Hari Nagar assembly constituency falls under South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

There are about 1,63,543 eligible voters in this constituency.

Voting for Hari Nagar in current elections took place on February 8.