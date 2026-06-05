Bandar day 1 box office collection: Checkout the opening day collection of Bobby Deol's film?

New Delhi:

The release of Bobby Deol's film Bandar was eagerly awaited especially after its screening at Toronto Film Festival 2025. There was considerable buzz before its release. Today, the film has been released in theaters. The hype surrounding the film hasn't been reflected at the box office. Preliminary figures for the film's first day collection are now emerging.

Let's find out how much it earned on opening day.

Bandar box office collection day 1

Anurag Kashyap's directorial venture Bandar didn't do particularly well at the box office on its opening day. As of this writing, it had collected Rs 30 lakh on its first day. These figures may rise later in the day. It's expected that the film's earnings will increase over the weekend. Previously, Bobby Deol starred in Hari Har Veer Mallu, which grossed Rs 34.75 crore on its opening day.

According to media reports, the budget of the film Bandar is Rs 25 crore. It is believed that if a film earns 10 percent of its target on the first day, it is considered an average gross. If it earns 20 percent, it is considered a good collection. By this measure, the film's earnings are below average.

Box office challenges for Bandar

Bandar faces several challenges at the box office. Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai was released alongside the film today. As of this writing, the film has collected Rs 3.96 crore on its first day. Yesterday, the South Indian film Peddi was released. As of this writing, the film has collected Rs 15.51 crore today. It's believed that these two films have impacted the collections of "Bandar."

Bandar plot

The film depicts Samir Mehra (Bobby Deol), a former TV superstar, trying to rebuild his career and life. He also has a partner, Khushi (Saba Azad), with whom he has a healthy relationship. The story takes a turn when Samir's ex-girlfriend, Gayatri (Sapna Pabbi), returns to his life and accuses him of rape.

Bandar review

India TV's review of Bandar reads, 'Bandar deals with uncomfortable subjects, asks challenging questions and refuses to provide neat resolutions. Not every creative choice hits the mark and the pacing can be slow at times, testing your patience. The film is Bobby Deol's show above all. He brings out the true emotions and makes even weaker scenes worthwhile. With Kashyap's careful directing and the film's relevant themes, it ends up being a drama that sticks with you long after it’s over. So, to sum it all up, Bandar is generally engaging. It nails focusing on the human impact of an accusation and the chaos afterwards. Considering our quick-fix opinions often beat the facts these days, this film feels very timely and relevant.'

Also Read: Bandar Movie Review: Bobby Deol delivers his career best in Anurag Kashyap's hard-hitting drama