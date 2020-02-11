Badarpur Constituency Result LIVE: AAP candidate Ram Singh Netaji leading

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Badarpur Constituency Result LIVE

Badarpur constituency result: AAP candidate Ram Singh Netaji is leading against Congress's Pramod Kumar Yadav and BJP's Ramvir Singh Bidhuri in the Badarpur assembly constituency.

The Badarpur Assembly constituency saw a bipolar contest between the ruling AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The AAP had denied the seat to incumbent ND Sharma and given it to local strongman and former Congress leader Ram Singh Netaji. The Congress party had fielded Ramveer Singh Bidhuri.

In 2015 assembly election, ND Sharma won the constituency against BJP's Bidhuri with a a margin of over 46,000 votes.

Delhi Assembly Election 2015 Result