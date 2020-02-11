Tuesday, February 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
Delhi Election Result 2020
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election News
  4. Badarpur Constituency Result LIVE: AAP candidate Ram Singh Netaji leading

Badarpur Constituency Result LIVE: AAP candidate Ram Singh Netaji leading

Badarpur constituency result: AAP candidate Ram Singh Netaji is leading against Congress's Pramod Kumar Yadav and BJP's Ramvir Singh Bidhuri in the Badarpur assembly constituency.

India TV Politics Desk India TV Politics Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 11, 2020 8:10 IST
Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Badarpur Constituency Result LIVE

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Badarpur Constituency Result LIVE

Badarpur constituency result: AAP candidate Ram Singh Netaji is leading against Congress's Pramod Kumar Yadav and BJP's Ramvir Singh Bidhuri in the Badarpur assembly constituency.

The Badarpur Assembly constituency saw a bipolar contest between the ruling AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

The AAP had denied the seat to incumbent ND Sharma and given it to local strongman and former Congress leader Ram Singh Netaji. The Congress party had fielded Ramveer Singh Bidhuri. 

In 2015 assembly election, ND Sharma won the constituency against BJP's Bidhuri with a a margin of over 46,000 votes.

Delhi Assembly Election 2015 Result

 
Parties and coalitions Popular vote Seats
Votes % ±pp Contested Won +/− %
  Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 48,78,397 54.3 Increase24.8 70 67 Increase39 95.7
  Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 28,90,485 32.2 Decrease0.8 69 3 Decrease28 4.2
  Indian National Congress (INC) 8,66,814 9.7 Decrease14.9 70 0 Decrease8 0.0
  Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 117,093 1.3 Decrease4.1 70 0 Steady 0.0
  Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) 54,464 0.6 Steady 2 0 Steady 0.0
  Independents (IND) 47,623 0.5 Decrease2.4 222 0 Decrease1 0.0
  Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 44,880 0.5 Decrease0.5 1 0 Decrease1 0.0
Other parties and candidates 42,589 0.5 Decrease2.1 376 0 Steady 0.0
None of the Above (NOTA) 35,924 0.4 Steady

 

 

 

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News