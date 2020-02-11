Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Ghonda Constituency Result LIVE

Image Source : INDIA TV Ghonda constituency results live

Counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will began at 8 am on Tuesday. The constituency is currently held by Shri Dutt Sharma of AAP. In the 2015 Assembly Elections, he beat Sahab Singh Chauhan of BJP. Shri Dutt Sharma got 44.96 percent of the votes.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, the key candidates in the Ghonda constituency are Shri Dutt Sharma of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Ajay Mahawar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bhisham Sharma of the Indian National Congress.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly election, Ghonda had seen 66.86 per cent voting. Of the constituency’s 202799 registered voters, 135586 exercised their right to franchise. Among those who voted, 74874 were male, 59745 female, and 0 from the third gender. At the time of that election, there were a total of 13,313,295 registered voters across Delhi’s 70 seats — 7,391,943 male, 5,920,490 female and 862 belonging to the third gender.