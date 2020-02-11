Image Source : INDIA TV RK Puram Constituency Result LIVE

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: RK Puram Constituency Results | LIVE

In RK Puram constituency, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Pramila Tokas is fighting against Bharatiya Janata Party's Anil Kumar Sharma and Congress' Priyanka Singh. In 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, Pramila Tokas had defeated BJP candidate by a huge margin. Tokas had bagged 56 per cent of votes while her BJP rival could only rally 37 per cent votes. Tokas won by a margin of 19 thousand votes.

RK Puram legislative assembly constituency: Number Crunch

RK Puram is Delhi Legislative Assembly Constituency number 44. As per the latest available data, RK Puram constituency has 1,50,141 voters of which 56 per cent are men while 44 per cent are women.

RK Puram assembly constituency falls under New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Voting for RK Puram seat took place on February 8.

Voter turnout in RK Puram was 56.62 per cent.