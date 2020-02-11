Okhla Constituency Result LIVE: AAP's Amanatullah Khan leads as counting of postal ballots begins

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Okhla Constituency Result | LIVE

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Okhla Constituency Result | LIVE​ UPDATES

Okhla Constituency Result: Previous statistics

The counting of votes is underway. The Muslim-dominated Okhla assembly constituency has sitting MLA Amanatullah Khan from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contesting the Delhi assembly polls. Facing Khan are BJP's Brahm Singh and Congress candidate Parvez Hashmi in the Okhla assembly constituency.

In the 2015 assembly election in Delhi, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan won the seat defeating the BJP candidate by nearly 60,000 votes. In the 2009 assembly by-poll, Asif Muhammad Khan was elected MLA on an RJD ticket. However, he switched to Congress and retained the Okhla seat in 2013 assembly polls.

Voting for the assembly election in Delhi took place on February 8.