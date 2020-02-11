Tuesday, February 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
Delhi Election Result 2020
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election News
  4. Okhla Constituency Result LIVE: AAP's Amanatullah Khan leads as counting of postal ballots begins

Okhla Constituency Result LIVE: AAP's Amanatullah Khan leads as counting of postal ballots begins

Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Okhla Constituency Result: The Muslim-dominated Okhla assembly constituency has sitting MLA Amanatullah Khan from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contesting the Delhi assembly polls. Facing Khan are BJP's Brahm Singh and Congress candidate Parvez Hashmi in the Okhla assembly constituency.

India TV Politics Desk India TV Politics Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 11, 2020 8:04 IST
okhla constituency result live updates, okhla assembly constituency, delhi assembly election 2020, d

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Okhla Constituency Result | LIVE

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Okhla Constituency Result | LIVE​ UPDATES

Okhla Constituency Result: The counting of votes is underway. The Muslim-dominated Okhla assembly constituency has sitting MLA Amanatullah Khan from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contesting the Delhi assembly polls. Facing Khan are BJP's Brahm Singh and Congress candidate Parvez Hashmi in the Okhla assembly constituency.

Okhla Constituency Result: Previous statistics

In the 2015 assembly election in Delhi, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan won the seat defeating the BJP candidate by nearly 60,000 votes. In the 2009 assembly by-poll, Asif Muhammad Khan was elected MLA on an RJD ticket. However, he switched to Congress and retained the Okhla seat in 2013 assembly polls. 

Voting for the assembly election in Delhi took place on February 8. 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News