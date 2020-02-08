Delhi Election 2020: Poll of Exit Polls on India TV

Image Source : INDIA TV Tune in to India TV this evening to watch Poll of Exit Polls, the most comprehensive coverage of the elections.

As voting for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 nears completion, all eyes are on results. Though actual results will only come on February 11, India TV will bring you poll of exit polls – which basically would give you a sneak peek into the mood of Delhi voters. However, we make it clear that exit polls are not the actual results and in case of a close contest, the numbers may swing massively considering the margin of error. Stay with Indiatvnews.com for comprehensive coverage of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.



What are Exit polls?



Exit polls are conducted immediately after the voters have cast their ballot at the booth, in contrast to opinion polls which are done in the lead-up to the voting. Exit polls aim to find out how a sample of voters have actually voted, as they strive to give a clearer picture of the outcome.



Different organisations employ different methodologies to interview the voters, with their respective sample sizes varying as per requirements.



(Disclaimer: The results of exit polls can’t be taken as a final outcome. Official result declared by Election Commission of India on February 11 will give absolute clarity.)



This is a high stakes election for all players, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP seems to have started on the right foot as it commands 67 out of 70 of the current Delhi Legislative Assembly due to be dissolved. BJP is yearning to make a dent in AAP's strongholds across the city while Congress is fighting to be a relavant force. In 2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, AAP captured 67 of the 70 seats while BJP bagged 3. Congress drew a blank and it was the most embarrssing result for the party that has been in power in Delhi under late Shiela Dikshit.



India TV will deliver comprehensive coverage of the exit poll results slated to be carried out by major agencies and news organisations. The “Poll of Exit Polls” is the average of results of other polls, which could give an insight into the voting patterns of Delhi’s electorate.



Delhi Elections number crunch:



Voting is underway at 13,750 polling booths across 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi.



The police have deployed around 40,000 security personnel, 19,000 home guards and 190 companies of Central Armed Police Forces to ensure smooth conduct of the polls. Security personnel are guarding the strong rooms in which EVMs. will be stored. Election staff carried EVMs and other polling material to booths under tight supervision in all constituencies.

