'I sense vibrations from all sides, BJP will win': Manoj Tiwari after casting vote in Delhi

Delhi Election 2020: The BJP's Delhi unit President Manoj Tiwari on Saturday exuded confidence over the party's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections. Speaking to the media, after casting his vote in Yamuna Vihar, Tiwari said, "Today I sense vibrations from all sides. Those who believe in sixth sense...today it is my sixth sense telling me that this time, a BJP government will be formed."

He said, "I have blessings of my brother and the people of Delhi. We have been waiting for our victory here for the past some years....BJP will win more than 50 seats."

ALSO READ | 'Shri Ram bhi ab BJP ko nahi bacha sakte': AAP slams Manoj Tiwari over remark on Kejriwal's temple visit

With 672 candidates in the fray for the 70-member Delhi Assembly, long queues of people were seen outside polling booths since morning on Saturday.

There are around 1.47 crore voters in Delhi, of which around 66 lakh are women. All eyes are on Shaheen Bagh, the centre of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which comes under the Okhla Assembly constituency, and has five polling booths.

The results of the Delhi Assembly election on February 11 will show whether the people of Delhi have voted for free electricity, free water, better schools and hospitals or for 'Jahan Jhuggi, Wahin Makan', 10 lakh jobs in five years, clean water to every household and the Shaheen Bagh issue, but Delhiites are coming out since morning and casting votes.

The political parties have estimated that there are around 30 lakh voters in almost 1,800 unathorised colonies in about 40 Assembly seats. The parties also claim that the voters of almost 30 such colonies play a decisive role in the results. This is the reason the AAP and the BJP have made important announcements regarding the unauthorised colonies.

Though the voting pattern of Delhi in the last few elections has declined. In 2013 polls, the voting percentage was recorded at 67.5 per cent whereas in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls it was 65.1 per cent.

In 2015 Assembly elections, the voting percentage was 65.61 per cent while in 2019 Lok Sabha elections it was 60.56 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Congress' Alka Lamba tries to slap Aam Admi Party worker