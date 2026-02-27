After Kejriwal's acquittal, BJP questions 'how charges were framed?'

New Delhi:

After the Delhi court discharged former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Telangana MLC K. Kavitha, and all 23 accused in the Delhi Excise Policy case investigated by the CBI, the BJP reacted over the judgment. Addressing the media, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “The lower court acquitted them due to lack of evidence. This is a technical issue. But if the charges were baseless, one must ask how were the charges framed in the first place?”

He added that the party would provide a detailed response after studying the judgment thoroughly. Trivedi highlighted that while the court found insufficient evidence, the matter remains under the CBI’s jurisdiction.

“The CBI will take the necessary steps regarding issues like destruction of mobile phones and SIM cards during the investigation,” he said. “Our party will give a structured reply once all the facts and details of the verdict are examined.”

Questions AAP

The BJP leader also raised questions, pointing out, “If Congress or Kejriwal’s allies are happy or worried about the verdict is a matter of debate. One has to think critically how did the court permit framing of charges if there was no evidence?”

Trivedi further referenced past political alliances, stating, “We have been around for 75 years and never joined hands with anyone; yet Arvind Kejriwal joined hands with Congress within 75 days.”