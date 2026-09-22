IMD predicts heavy rains for Odisha as low-pressure over Bay of Bengal intensifies into depression

Bhubaneswar:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rains for Odisha as a low-pressure over Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression. In this regard, the Odisha government said it has deployed men and machinery at strategic locations to deal with the impact of a deep depression that is likely to hit the state on the night of September 23. While taking stock of the situation, Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg reviewed the state's preparedness at a meeting attended by senior officials. Apart from this, collectors of 11 districts joined the meeting virtually, and Garg directed them to keep cyclone and flood shelters ready to accommodate people if required.

"I have visited several cyclone shelters during the day and overseen arrangements there. The people are being made aware of the impending weather conditions," Ganjam Collector V Keerthi Vasan told reporters.

As part of the precautionary measures, collectors of coastal districts such as Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Bhadrak and Kendrapara have been using public address systems to advise fishermen not to venture into the sea until September 24. Those already at sea have been asked to return as well.

Low-pressure intensifies into depression

As per the updates from the IMD, the well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression. At 5.30 pm, the system lay centred about 310 km southeast of Puri.

The IMD said that the weather system is very likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours, before crossing the coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur on the night of September 23.

Talking about whether the system could intensify into a cyclonic storm, Garg said the IMD had forecast it to become a deep depression and not a cyclone. "The government has put the required personnel and machines in place to handle extremely heavy rainfall and gusty winds in the coastal and southern regions of the state," she said.

"In a nutshell, the weather system will bring a lot of rain and comparatively less wind. Therefore, the state is prepared to handle the situation," she added.

In the meantime, IMD's Bhubaneswar centre director Manorama Mohanty said rainfall had started in different parts of the state and was likely to continue until September 25.

Red alert issued for parts of southern Odisha

In the wake of these developments, a red alert has been issued for parts of southern Odisha for September 23-25. Heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rain at isolated places, is likely in Koraput, Gajapati and Ganjam on September 23-24.

Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri have also been issued red alerts for September 24-25. Moreover, the IMD predicted squally winds with speeds of 55-65 kmph, gusting to 75 kmph, are likely along and off the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts from the morning of September 23 to the evening of September 24.

With inputs from PTI

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