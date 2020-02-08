'Shri Ram bhi ab BJP ko nahi bacha sakte': AAP slams Manoj Tiwari over remark on Kejriwal's temple visit

AAP leader Sanjay Singh and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

As polling in the Delhi assembly election is underway, AAP MP Sanjay Singh has hit out at the BJP saying even the God can't save party after its Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari's comment on incumbent chief minister Kejriwal's temple visit on election eve.

Amid the Delhi election heat, BJP's Manoj Tiwari took a jibe at Kejriwal over him visiting a temple in the national capital on election eve saying, "Did he (Kejriwal) go to offer prayers or to impure the Lord Hanumanji, questioning that he was taking his shoe off from one hand and offering prayers with the same... what did he do? When fake worshipers come, this is what happens. I asked the temple priest... he had to clean Hanumanji a lot of times."

Manoj Tiwari, BJP: Woh (Arvind Kejriwal) pooja karne gaye the ya Hanuman Ji ko ashudh karne gaye the? Ek haath se joota utaarke,ussi haath se mala lekar...kya kar diya? Jab nakli bhakt aate hain na toh yahi hota hai. Maine pandit ji ko bataya, bahut baar Hanuman Ji ko dhoye hain. pic.twitter.com/lETgFhgfK7 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

Responding to BJP leader's charge, AAP leader Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of having such untouchable thoughts for a chief minister. Nothing can stoop below this level... you (BJP) are still living in an era where Dalits are not allowed to offer prayers in a temple... Even Lord Ram also can't save the BJP."