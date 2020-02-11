Patparganj Constituency Result LIVE: Manish Sisodia Vs Ravi Negi Vs Laxman Rawat

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Patparganj Constituency Result | Live

Patparganj Constituency Result: Areas falling under Patparganj Constituency

The counting of votes is underway. Patparganj Assembly Constituency is witnessing a high-profile contest with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia contesting as a candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). A part of the East Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency, Patparganj has 2.1 lakh eligible voters from here. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Ravi Negi while Congress has Laxman Rawat as the party's contender. Both of them are first-timers.

IP Extension Patparganj, West Vinod Nagar, IP Extension, Mandawali, Mayur Vihar Phase-II, Acharya Niketan, East Vinod Nagar, Kalyanvas, Khichripur Village, Mayur Vihar Phase 1, Shashi Garden, Patparganj Village, and Pandav Nagar.

Patparganj Constituency Result: Previous statistics

In 2019 Lok Sabha election, Patparganj assembly constituency was won by BJP's Gautam Gambhir who defeated AAP's Atishi Marlena. Manish Sisodia who had contested from the seat in 2013, had won with a margin of nearly 50,000 votes. The margin increased to over 75,000 votes when Delhi went to polls in 2015.

Voting for the assembly election in Delhi took place on February 8.