Image Source : INDIA TV Kasturba Nagar Constituency Result LIVE

Kasturba Nagar is a residential area in Delhi that houses both upper-middle-class localities and villages. Kasturba Nagar Assembly seat comes under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. In the last two elections held in 2015 and 2013, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Madan Lal had won from this seat. In 2008, Congress had won the seat and Niraj Basia was elected as the MLA. As per the data shared by the Election Commission, a total of 1,46,92,136 voters had registered this year. The votes were polled at 13,750 polling stations at 2,689 centres.

Of the total number of voters in Delhi 80,55,686 were male and 66,35,635 female voters. A total of 815 third gender voters were also registered for voting this year. As many as 55,823 Divyang (persons with disabilities) voters were also expected to vote this year.

Four hundred and eighty-nine non-resident Indians (NRI) voters also voted this year. Of the total 11,556 service voters, 9,820 were male voters.

Elections in Delhi were held on February 8, 2020, and the votes were counted on February 11.

Also Read | Delhi Election 2020 Results LIVE updates