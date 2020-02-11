Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Seelampur Constituency Result Live

Image Source : INDIA TV Seelampur Constituency Result

Seelampur Constituency Result 2020: In Delhi assembly elections 2020, AAP has fielded Abdul Rehman against BJP's Kaushal Kumar Mishra and Congress' Chaudhary Mateen Ahmad. Seelampur constituency has been one of the areas in Delhi that witnessed protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

There are about 1,55,735 eligible voters in Seelampur constituency. Polling in the Delhi elections was held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11, 2020 (Tuesday).

Seelampur Constituency Results in 2015 and 2013

In 2015, AAP's Ishraque defeated BJP's Sanjay Jain by a margin of nearly 28,000 votes while Mateen Ahmed, who has been a five-time MLA stood third in the eleciton.

In 2013, Chaudhary Mateen Ahmad of the Congress who secured 46,452 votes defeated BJP's Kaushal Kumar Mishra who recieved 24,724 votes.