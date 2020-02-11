Delhi Assembly Elections: Najafgarh constituency result live

Image Source : INDIA TV Najafgarh constituency result live

Najafgarh constituency result: Counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly polls 2020 has begun. Kailash Gahlot is also a cabinet minister of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, specifically, the Transport & Environment minister of Delhi.

In the 2015 Delhi state assembly elections, AAP's Kailash Gahlot with 55,598 votes emerged victorious, defeating INLD's Bharat Singh (with 54,043 votes) and BJP's Ajeet Singh Kharkhari (with 39,462 votes) by a narrow margin. Congress' Jai Kishan Sharma had only received 8,180 votes that year.

In the 2013 Delhi state assembly elections, BJP's Ajeet Singh Kharkhari with 54,358 votes had defeated INLD's Bharat Singh (with 44,590 votes) and AAP's Mukesh Kumar Dagar (with 22,798votes). Congress' Bijander Dutt had only received 10,633 votes that year.