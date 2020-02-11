Delhi Assembly Elections: Matiala constituency result live

Image Source : INDIA TV Matiala constituency result live

Matiala constituency result: Counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 has begun.

As Delhi goes to polls, every constituency matters. But very few would know that Matiala is the biggest constituency among the 70 seats.

There are 4,19,935 voters in Matiala constituency. It has 1,53,364 female constituents and 2,26,556 male constituents.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP's Gulab Singh Yadav with 1,27,665 votes emerged victorious, defeating BJP's Rajesh Gehlot (with 80,661 votes) and Congress' Sumesh Shokeen (with 20,284 votes).

The results of Matiala​ constituency will be declared on February 11.