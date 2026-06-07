Will Raghava Lawrence contest from Tiruchirappalli East seat? Here's what the actor said

Chennai:

Actor Raghava Lawrence has fuelled speculation about his possible entry into politics amid growing rumours of him contesting from the Trichy East Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu. The actor hinted at a political debut, saying that a "big announcement" would be made on June 11.

The seat was one of the two won by TCK chief Vijay, who later retained the Perambur seat as he went on to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

What did actor Raghava Lawrence say?

In a post on X, Lawrence said that he would want to acknowledge the speculations amid many people reaching out to him for clarification.

"Hi everyone, News about me contesting in Trichy East election has been circulating across various media platforms. All my Media friends have been reaching out to me over the phone and requesting to meet me asking for clarification. Since the speculation has grown to a point where I feel I should address it, I wanted to share this note," he said.

"I'm currently busy shooting for Benz, and my schedule ends on 10th. With my mother’s blessings, An important decision regarding my life will be announced on 11th, Thursday at 9:30 am #Mattram #Serviceisgod," he added.

Vijay resigns from Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency

Vijay, on May 10, had resigned from the Tiruchirappalli East assembly constituency and has decided to retain the Perambur seat.

Vijay, who is the chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), had contested the 2026 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu from two seats - Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur - and won both of them. However, as per electoral rules, he had to give up one of the seats since a candidate can only hold one seat.

In Tiruchirappalli East, he received 91,381 votes to defeat Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate S Inigo Irudayaraj, who secured 63,965 votes, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). He also won the Perambur seat against DMK's RD Shekar. Vijay had received 1,20,365 votes, while Shekar secured 66,650 votes.

Who is Raghav Lawrence?

Raghava Lawrence is an actor, choreographer, film director, composer, playback singer, lyricist, film producer, and philanthropist known for his works primarily in Tamil cinema. He began his journey as a dance choreographer in 1993 before making his acting debut in 1999. In 2001, he adopted the screen name "Raghava" and went on to choreograph songs for several leading actors and filmmakers across the Tamil and Telugu film industries.

Lawrence has also shared screen space with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, making a special appearance alongside him in the 2003 film Thirumalai. As a filmmaker, he directed the Telugu action film Rebel (2012), starring Prabhas and Tamannaah Bhatia, and later headlined the successful horror-comedy Kanchana 2 in 2015.

In 2019, Lawrence directed the Hindi film Laxmii, starring Akshay Kumar, which was a remake of his Tamil hit Muni 2: Kanchana. Although he initially announced his exit from the project, citing self-respect as being more important than money or fame, he eventually returned and completed the film.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay resigns from Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency, retains Perambur

Also Read: TVK allots Rajya Sabha seat to Congress for Tamil Nadu bypoll on June 18