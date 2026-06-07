Mamata Banerjee leaves for Delhi to attend INDIA Bloc meet: 5 reasons why the deliberations matter

New Delhi:

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee left for Delhi on Sunday to participate in the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled for June 8. Senior party leaders Dola Sen and Kalyan Banerjee accompanied her at Kolkata airport before departure. The upcoming meeting comes at a sensitive time for the opposition alliance. Several constituent parties are facing political challenges after recent Assembly elections, while differences among alliance partners have also surfaced in different states.

Against this backdrop, the discussions in Delhi are expected to play an important role in shaping the future course of the opposition coalition. The Congress party claimed that 23 political parties have confirmed their participation in the key meeting.

The gathering will be the first major INDIA bloc meeting after the TMC suffered a setback in the West Bengal Assembly elections. The BJP's strong performance in the state has triggered political debate and reports of internal unease within the TMC, making the meeting significant for Mamata Banerjee and her party.

At the same time, tensions have emerged between Congress and some of its allies. The DMK, one of the key pillars of the opposition alliance, has decided to stay away from the meeting. The party has expressed displeasure over Congress extending support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after the Tamil Nadu elections. Congress had contested the polls as part of the DMK-led alliance and secured five seats.

The CPI(M) has also raised concerns with Congress over remarks made during the Kerala Assembly election campaign. Despite these differences, the party has decided to send Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas to attend the meeting.

Five reasons why the INDIA Bloc meeting matters

First meeting after key electoral setbacks

The meeting is taking place after significant Assembly election results, particularly in West Bengal, where the Trinamool Congress faced a major challenge from the BJP. Besides, the saffron party also registered a massive victory in Assam. The INDIA bloc, which has remained seemingly reluctant since the 2024 Lok Sabha election, is again trying to gain strength ahead of key elections, including assembly polls in several states and the 2029 Lok Sabha Election.

Growing concerns over BJP's political dominance

Opposition parties are expected to discuss strategies to counter the BJP's expanding influence across several states. The saffron party recently won two key states ruled by opposition parties for several terms, including Delhi and West Bengal. The party is eyeing other significant states where it has so far failed to gain power on its own, including Punjab and Telangana.

Strains within the alliance

Differences among alliance partners, including the DMK’s decision to boycott the meeting, have raised questions about opposition unity. Other parties, such as the AAP, also exited the alliance. In this context, the meeting assumes greater significance as an opportunity to bring opposition parties together and reinforce unity.

Need to reaffirm the bloc's common purpose

With multiple parties expressing grievances, the meeting provides an opportunity for alliance members to strengthen coordination and renew their commitment to jointly challenging the BJP ahead of future political battles.

Leadership and coordination ahead of upcoming elections

The INDIA bloc is expected to discuss a clearer leadership structure and better coordination among its constituent parties ahead of crucial Assembly elections and the 2029 Lok Sabha polls. With several regional parties seeking a larger role in decision-making and questions being raised about the alliance's organisational effectiveness, the meeting could help streamline strategy, improve communication, and present a more united opposition front against the BJP.

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