How a property feud ended in murder: The story behind the DU professor's killing

New Delhi:

The mystery revolving around the death of a 49-year-old assistant professor of Delhi University (DU) has been resolved, with the cops arresting two people, said officials on Sunday. The accused, identified as a couple, were apprehended from West Bengal's capital city of Kolkata.

The victim was identified as Debosmita Paul who worked at the Shivaji College in West Delhi's Raja Garden. She was found dead on Thursday inside her apartment her apartment in east Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave.

Paul was killed by the couple likely over property dispute on Wednesday. According to the police, the couple stays in Bardhaman. On Wednesday, the two visited her flat while wearing masks and were caught in the CCTV.

They were carrying bags and didn't use the lift and used the staircase to reach to Paul's apartment, which was on the sixth floor. The killed Paul using a weapon and fled from the scene after changing their cloths after 30 minutes, the police said, adding that the couple is being questioned now.

What was the motive of the murder?

Paul had inherited a property in Kolkata from her maternal grandfather, which was worth crores. The couple had been living there as tenants for several years and wanted to buy. The police said Paul's family members and siblings were ready to sell it, as they had no plans in returning to Kolkata after settling down in the national capital.

However, Paul was against this idea and the couple saw her as the "main hurdle", the police said. Despite their regular requests, Paul didn't change her plan, which left the couple enraged. Because of this, they decided to kill her.

On Wednesday, the couple arrived in Delhi from Kolkata, along with their child and murdered Paul. Now, they have been arrested, the police said, adding that a case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at New Ashok Nagar police station.

Further details will be revealed after the couple is interrogated.

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