Image Source : INDIA TV Uttam Nagar constituency result live

Uttam Nagar constituency result: Counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 has begun. In the 2013 Delhi state assembly elections, BJP's Pawan Sharma with 48,377 votes had defeated Congress's Mukesh Sharma (with 42,031 votes) and AAP's Desh Raj Raghav (with 33,619 votes).

In the 2015 Delhi state assembly elections, AAP's Naresh Balyan with 85,881 votes emerged victorious, defeating BJP's Pawan Sharma (with 55,462 votes) and Congress' Mukesh Sharma (with 20,703 votes).