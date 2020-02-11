Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Vikaspuri Constituency Result LIVE

Image Source : INDIA TV Vikaspuri constituency result live

Vikaspuri constituency result: The counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 has begun. Situated in West Delhi, Vikaspuri is one of the biggest constituencies in terms of the electorate in the Union Territory.

In the 2013 Delhi state assembly elections, AAP's Mahinder Yadav with 62,030 votes had won against BJP's Krishan Gahlot (with 61,627 votes) and Congress' Nand Kishore (with 47,331 votes) only by a narrow margin.

In the 2015 Delhi state assembly elections, AAP's Mahinder Yadav defeated BJP's Sanjay Singh by a massive margin of over 77,000 votes, thereby proving his mettle. Congress' Nand Kishore only received 19,540 votes that year.