June 7, 2026
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Indian man, working as pizza delivery driver, shot dead in 'abandoned' apartment in US: What we know so far

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: ,Updated:

The 28-year-old man who was shot dead on Friday midnight has been identified as Anshul Kuncha. He used to work as a pizza delivery driver in North Philadelphia.

An Indian man was shot dead in Philadelphia earlier this week/ Photo used for representation
An Indian man was shot dead in Philadelphia earlier this week/ Photo used for representation Image Source : Freepik
Philadelphia:

An Indian man, who was working as a pizza delivery driver, was shot dead inside a housing society in North Philadelphia of the United States (US) earlier this week, said officials on Saturday (local time). The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Anshul Kuncha, who was reportedly from Hyderabad.

The incident happened around Friday midnight when Kuncha arrived at the Raymond Rosen Homes, which is on the 2300 block of Edgley Street in North Philadelphia, to deliver pizza. Once he delivered the pizza, he was shot dead in the head. 

Following the shooting, the police arrived at the scene and found Kuncha. He was taken to the Temple University Hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors around 1 am.

According to police, Kuncha delivered the pizza at a vacant unit of the society. Kuncha was caught by CCTV footage of the Philadelphia Housing Authority, which showed him arriving at the society, while two people "wearing dark clothing and carrying a backpack" continue to follow him.

The police have launched an investigation and found three spent shell casings from scene, which shows that the accused were likely standing "very, very close" to the victim. Kuncha's vehicle has also been discovered, the police said, adding that they found a bag and three pizza boxes inside the vacant unit. 

As of now, no one has been held, and the police have said they looking for a lead.

"He was lying on the ground unresponsive, bleeding heavily with a gunshot wound to his head," Philadelphia Police Department's Chief Inspector Scott Small was quoted by local media reports as saying. "From looking at the pizza boxes, we were able to identify the pizza shop."

The Indian Consulate in New York has expressed grief over Kuncha's death and said it is in touch with his family, adding that officials are trying to provide all the neccessary assistance to them.

"We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr. Anshul Kuncha, an Indian national in Philadelphia, PA," it said on X. "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences  to his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with Anushul’s family and is extending all possible assistance."

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