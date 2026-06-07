Salim Kumar dies at 56: All you need to know about his actor son Chandu Salimkumar and family

New Delhi:

Veteran Malayalam actor and National Award winner Salim Kumar passed away at the age of 56 in a Kochi hospital on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Known for his versatility, he earned praise for his comic timing as well as powerful performances in serious roles.

He is survived by his wife, Sunitha, and their two children, one of whom is Chandu Salimkumar, who has also made a name for himself in the film industry as an actor.

About Salim Kumar's family

Like his father, Chandu Salimkumar has also worked in the film industry and made a name for himself in Malayalam cinema. He was recently seen in Lokah Chapter One: Chandra alongside Kalyani Priyadarshan.

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