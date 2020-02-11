Kalkaji Constituency Result LIVE: AAP's Atishi Marlena leading

Tuesday, February 11, 2020
     
Delhi Election Result 2020
Arvind Kejriwal led-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded 24 new faces for the Delhi Election 2020. From Kalkaji, AAP dropped sitting MLA Avtar Singh and gave a ticket to Atishi. She is a member of the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC). The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Dharamveer Singh from the South Delhi constituency.

India TV Politics Desk India TV Politics Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 11, 2020 8:38 IST
Arvind Kejriwal led-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded 24 new faces for the Delhi Election 2020. From Kalkaji, AAP dropped sitting MLA Avtar Singh and gave a ticket to Atishi. She is a member of the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC). The Bharatiya Janata Party had fielded Dharambir Singh from the South Delhi constituency. 

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Atishi represented AAP from the East Delhi parliamentary constituency but lost to BJP’s Gautam Gambhir.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, Atishi will be contesting against BJP’s Dharamvir Singh and Congress’ Shivani Chopra. Singh is the head of the BJP’s booth management wing in Delhi.

Delhi Assembly Election 2015 Result

 
Parties and coalitions Popular vote Seats
Votes % ±pp Contested Won +/− %
  Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 48,78,397 54.3 Increase24.8 70 67 Increase39 95.7
  Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 28,90,485 32.2 Decrease0.8 69 3 Decrease28 4.2
  Indian National Congress (INC) 8,66,814 9.7 Decrease14.9 70 0 Decrease8 0.0
  Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 117,093 1.3 Decrease4.1 70 0 Steady 0.0
  Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) 54,464 0.6 Steady 2 0 Steady 0.0
  Independents (IND) 47,623 0.5 Decrease2.4 222 0 Decrease1 0.0
  Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 44,880 0.5 Decrease0.5 1 0 Decrease1 0.0
Other parties and candidates 42,589 0.5 Decrease2.1 376 0 Steady 0.0
None of the Above (NOTA) 35,924 0.4 Steady

 

