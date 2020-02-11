Kalkaji Constituency Result LIVE: AAP's Atishi Marlena leading

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Kalkaji Constituency Result LIVE

Arvind Kejriwal led-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded 24 new faces for the Delhi Election 2020. From Kalkaji, AAP dropped sitting MLA Avtar Singh and gave a ticket to Atishi. She is a member of the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC). The Bharatiya Janata Party had fielded Dharambir Singh from the South Delhi constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Atishi represented AAP from the East Delhi parliamentary constituency but lost to BJP’s Gautam Gambhir.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, Atishi will be contesting against BJP’s Dharamvir Singh and Congress’ Shivani Chopra. Singh is the head of the BJP’s booth management wing in Delhi.

Delhi Assembly Election 2015 Result