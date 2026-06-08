TMC crisis deepens: Over 20 MPs write to Om Birla, likely to form separate party

New Delhi:

More than 20 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, further intensifying speculation over internal rifts within the party. Reports suggest that these MPs may be considering the formation of a separate group or even a new political faction, as sufficient numbers are reportedly in place for such a move. Sources also indicate that a separate TMC bloc in the Lok Sabha could soon take shape, although the final decision is expected to be taken at an appropriate time.

Trouble builds for Mamata

The political turbulence comes as former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faces increasing pressure over signs of dissent within the party. The situation escalated after senior TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy resigned from the party, triggering a series of meetings and political alignments in New Delhi that have now snowballed into a larger controversy.

MPs first met Sukhendu Roy, followed by key Delhi meetings

According to sources, around 13 TMC Lok Sabha MPs initially met Sukhendu Sekhar Roy in Delhi, a development that immediately sparked speculation about a possible realignment within the party.

Soon after, the same group of MPs reportedly met Union Minister and senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was also said to be present at the meeting, although there has been no official confirmation regarding the full list of participants.

TMC rebel MPs to support NDA

Meanwhile, TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has claimed that nearly 20 Trinamool Congress MPs, including herself, had decided to extend support to the BJP-led NDA. This comes after 20 dissident Trinamool Congress MPs on Monday submitted a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). "We accepted poll verdict in Bengal, believe our future political course should be aligned with the NDA," she added.

List of MPs linked to meetings

According to sources, the MPs involved in these developments include Prasun Banerjee (Howrah), Sharmila Sarkar (Bardhaman Purba), Arup Chakraborty (Bankura), Kalipada Soren (Jhargram), Jagadish Chandra Basunia (Cooch Behar), Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar (Barasat), Partha Bhowmick (Barrackpore), Bapi Halder (Mathurapur), Satabdi Roy (Birbhum), Asit Kumar Mal (Bolpur), June Malia (Medinipur), Abu Taher Khan (Murshidabad), and Khalilur Rahman (Jangipur). However, TMC insiders claim that it may be difficult for MPs from minority backgrounds to join any new political outfit, and suggest that at least some of them may eventually return to the party fold.

Sukhendu Roy’s resignation letter triggers political shockwaves

In his resignation letter to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy launched a sharp attack on the party, accusing it of “rampant corruption, extreme oppression of women, and utter failure across governance.” He also referred to what he described as “severe anarchy” across key sectors including education, healthcare, industry, employment, and law and order in West Bengal.

In a notable political shift, Roy praised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that voters had, for the first time in Bengal’s history, delivered a decisive mandate in terms of seats. He further added that the new government had already begun work on development and reconstruction in line with its election promises.

Also Read: TMC Rebellion LIVE Updates: TMC mutiny spills into Delhi, threatening to derail Mamata's INDIA bloc strategy