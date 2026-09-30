Shivraj Singh Chouhan hits out at INDIA bloc, says 'no one ready to accept Rahul Gandhi as leader'

New Delhi:

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has targeted the INDIA bloc over its proposed meeting, claiming that the opposition alliance is struggling to accept Rahul Gandhi as its leader. Chouhan also alleged that even Congress leaders are not ready to accept Gandhi's leadership. "INDIA bloc is not ready to accept Rahul Gandhi as its leader," Chouhan added. He further claimed, "No one, even Congress leaders, is ready to accept Rahul Gandhi as their leader. If Congress leaders themselves are not accepting him, how will the country accept him as its leader?"

The Union Agriculture Minister said the absence of alliance partners from the meeting reflected their reluctance to accept Rahul Gandhi's leadership. "Rahul Gandhi's leadership is not being accepted, which is why the allies are not attending the meeting," he said. Taking a dig at Gandhi, Chouhan claimed that Gandhi himself was seeking acceptance from party leaders during a Congress Working Committee meeting. "Rahul Gandhi himself is saying in the Congress Working Committee meeting, ‘Accept me as your leader, trust me,'" Chouhan said.

Chouhan also claimed that the INDIA bloc had started falling apart even before its meeting. He said the DMK was not attending the meeting, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was occupied elsewhere and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had already declined to attend. "INDI alliance has already fallen apart even before the meeting. DMK is not attending the meeting," Chouhan said.

He added that Akhilesh Yadav was busy elsewhere, while the AAP had already refused to attend the meeting. Chouhan also said that Uddhav Thackeray would not join the meeting physically but would participate virtually.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan raises the voter list issue

Chouhan also spoke about the importance of maintaining a clean voter list, calling it essential for democracy. "A pure voter list is the soul of democracy," Chouhan said, warning that the presence of incorrect names on voter lists could affect the democratic process. "If wrong names are added to the voter list, democracy itself will die," he said.

Chouhan also questioned objections to removing the names of people who are no longer alive from voter lists. "If a person is no longer alive, why is there an objection to removing their name from the voter list? Why should the name of a person who is not a citizen of the country be included in the voter list?" Chouhan asked. He stressed that a clean voter list was necessary for what he described as a "sacred democracy".

Chouhan attacks Congress over election defeats

Chouhan also accused Congress of blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for electoral defeats instead of accepting the results. "They cannot win on the field, so they put the blame for their defeat on Prime Minister Modi," he said. Referring to Uttar Pradesh, Chouhan questioned how Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party managed to win 37 seats.

"How did Akhilesh Yadav get 37 seats in Uttar Pradesh?" Chouhan asked. He also questioned why different election results emerge in different states. "Why do different election results come in different states?

Congress uses the issue of alleged vote theft as an excuse after losing elections. When they lose, they make excuses about vote theft. Votes have not been stolen. The country understands this now, and that is why people have stopped voting for Congress," he added.

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