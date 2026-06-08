TMC Rebellion LIVE Updates: Mamata attends INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi as revolt grows in party

Kolkata:

While Mamata Banerjee participated in the INDIA bloc meeting on Monday, her troubles increased significantly after Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy abruptly resigned from his position and quit the party. In his resignation letter, Roy blamed the corruption inside the party and said people's mandate was in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2026 West Bengal elections.

Soon after this, 11 other MPs met Roy at his residence in Delhi. They also met Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in the national capital, fueling speculations of joining the saffron party. It is worth noting that the TMC has 28 members in Lok Sabha and 13 in the Rajya Sabha.

The revolt in the Parliament comes following the rebellion in the 294-member West Bengal Legislative Assembly where the party had 80 seats after the 2026 state elections. In the assembly, 57 MLAs have backed expelled Ritabrata Banerjee, who has been named the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the House.

Notably, the rebel leaders in both Parliament and the Assembly have expressed their dissent against Mamata's nephew and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. They have said they are disappointed with party's functioning and blamed Abhishek for its decline in the state.