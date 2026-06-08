June 8, 2026
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TMC Rebellion LIVE Updates: Mamata attends INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi as revolt grows in party

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

TMC Rebellion LIVE Updates: Mamata Banerjee's trouble has significantly increased, as many of TMC MPs are likely to join the BJP. They also met Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in the national capital, further fueling the speculations.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee at Constitution Club of India in New Delhi for INDIA bloc meeting.
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee at Constitution Club of India in New Delhi for INDIA bloc meeting. Image Source : ANI
Kolkata:

While Mamata Banerjee participated in the INDIA bloc meeting on Monday, her troubles increased significantly after Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy abruptly resigned from his position and quit the party. In his resignation letter, Roy blamed the corruption inside the party and said people's mandate was in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2026 West Bengal elections.

Soon after this, 11 other MPs met Roy at his residence in Delhi. They also met Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in the national capital, fueling speculations of joining the saffron party. It is worth noting that the TMC has 28 members in Lok Sabha and 13 in the Rajya Sabha.

The revolt in the Parliament comes following the rebellion in the 294-member West Bengal Legislative Assembly where the party had 80 seats after the 2026 state elections. In the assembly, 57 MLAs have backed expelled Ritabrata Banerjee, who has been named the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the House. 

Notably, the rebel leaders in both Parliament and the Assembly have expressed their dissent against Mamata's nephew and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. They have said they are disappointed with party's functioning and blamed Abhishek for its decline in the state.

Live updates :Trinamool Congress Rebellion

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  • 2:43 PM (IST)Jun 08, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Koel Mallick likely to resign

    Sources have said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Koel Mallick could also resign from her position. It is worth noting that Mallick's Rajya Sabha tenure will end in April 2032.

  • 2:42 PM (IST)Jun 08, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Sukhendu Sekhar Roy's resignation

    Earlier in the day, veteran TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy resigned from his membership in the upper House and also quit the party. He cited the rampant corruption in the party and the growing anger among people behind his decision to leave.

    "I had publicly spoken out on the RG Kar hospital issue. Since then, I was increasingly isolated within the party. My only fault was that I demanded an internal inquiry against certain police officers because I believed they had a major role in destruction of evidence," he told reporters. 

  • 2:37 PM (IST)Jun 08, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    TMC split in Bengal just a trailer? The bigger challenge facing Mamata's party may lie in Parliament

    Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) suffered its gravest crisis in its 28-year history after 57 rebel MLAs split the party and elected expelled leader Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday, securing recognition from Speaker Rathindra Bose and effectively wresting control of the party's legislature wing. Click here to read more.

  • 2:35 PM (IST)Jun 08, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    TMC's strength in Parliament

    It should be mentioned here that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has 28 MPs in the Lok Sabha. The party also has 13 members in the Rajya Sabha. 

  • 2:33 PM (IST)Jun 08, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    11 TMC MPs meet Bhupender Yadav

    As many as 11 TMC MPs -- Prasun Banerjee, Sharmila Sarkar, Arup Chakraborty, Kalipada Soren, Jagadish Chandra Basunia, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Partha Bhowmick, Bapi Halder, Satabdi Roy, Asit Kumar Mal, and June Malia -- met Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi. Along with them, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was also present, which fueled speculations that they might join the BJP.

  • 2:30 PM (IST)Jun 08, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Mamata attends INDIA bloc meeting

    While TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is attending INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi, trouble for her has increased in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha where several of MPs have met Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, fueling speculations of them joining the BJP. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal
Tmc Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee Abhishek Banerjee TMC Rebellion
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