Tuesday, February 11, 2020
     
Delhi Election Result 2020
Chandini Chowk Assembly seats Elections Results Live

Counting of votes in Delhi Assembly Election 2020 is set to begin at 8 am. South Delhi Lok Sabha seat comprises of 10 assembly constituencies -- Adarsh Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, Shakur Basti, Tri Nagar, Wazirpur, Model Town, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal and Ballimaran. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com for early trends, updates and final results on South Delhi Assembly Seats Election Result Live.

New Delhi Updated on: February 11, 2020 7:11 IST
Chandini Chowk Assembly seats Elections Results Live
Chandini Chowk Assembly seats Elections Results Live 

Since 2008, Chandini Chowk comprises the following Delhi Vidhan Sabha segments:
Constituency Early Trends
Adarsh Nagar   
Shalimar Bagh  
Shakur Basti  
Tri Nagar  
Wazirpur   
Model Town  
Sadar Bazar   
Chandini Chowk   
Matia Mahal   
Ballimaran  

 

