Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Rajinder Nagar Constituency Live

Image Source : INDIA TV Rajinder Nagar Constituency Live

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will began at 8 am on Tuesday. In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, the key candidates in the Rajinder Nagar constituency are Raghav Chadha of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), R P Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rocky Tuseed of the Indian National Congress.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Vijender Garg Vijay won Rajinder Nagar constituency with a winning margin of 17.4% securing 61354 votes against runner-up R P Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Delhi Elections 2020 will see a face-off between and Aad Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.

As per the schedule released by the Election Commission, voting for all 70 seats will be held on February 8, 2020. The result will be announced after votes are counted on February 11. The term of the current Assembly elected in 2015 will expire on 22 February 2020.