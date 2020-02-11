Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Tilak Nagar constituency result live

Image Source : INDIA TV Tilak Nagar constituency result live

Tilak Nagar constituency result: Counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 has begun. In the 2013 Delhi state assembly elections, AAP's Jarnail Singh with 34,993 votes had won the assembly seat in a close contest, defeating BJP's Rajiv Babber (with 32,405 votes). Congress' Amrita Dhawan had only received 19,117 votes that year.

In the 2015 Delhi state assembly elections, AAP's Jarnail Singh won by a comfortable margin with 57,180 votes, defeating BJP's Rajiv Babber (with 37,290 votes). But the Congress' vote share reduced further, as Duli Chand Lohia, representing the grand old party, only received 7,303 votes in 2015. The electorate is reportedly hostile towards Congress.