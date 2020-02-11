Image Source : INDIA TV Greater Kailash Constituency Result LIVE

Greater Kailash assembly constituency is one of the 70 Delhi assembly constituencies of Delhi in northern India. Greater Kailash assembly constituency is a part of New Delhi (Lok Sabha constituency). This constituency was created by reorganization by the delimitation commission in 2008. While AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj is seeking a third term after his two consecutive wins, the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Shikha Rai in an attempt to wrest the former out.

The constituency comprises of Greater Kailash Enclaves, Chittaranjan Park, Sainik Farms, and Alakananda DDA apartments. AAP member Saurabh Bharadwaj had won the seat in 2015 and 2013 elections after the Kejriwal-led party emerged as an anti-corruption party.

In the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, AAP is contesting from all 70 seats for the assembly polls, while BJP is contesting on 67 seats, with its ally Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) is contesting on the remaining three seats.

On the other hand, Congress is fighting on 66 seats and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is fighting on the remaining 4 seats.

Polling in Delhi was held at 13,750 polling stations. According to the poll body chief, total electors in the final electoral roll of the NCT of Delhi as on January 6, 2020, were 1,46,92,136.

Elections in Delhi were held on February 8, 2020, and the votes will be counted on February 11.

