Delhi Election Result 2020: Janakpuri Constituency Result LIVE

Image Source : INDIA TV Janakpuri Constituency Result LIVE

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Janakpuri Constituency Results | LIVE

In Janakpuri assembly constituency, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rajesh Rishi is facing off against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ashish Sood and Congress's Rashika Khera. AAP's Rajesh Rishi is the sitting MLA of Janakpuri constituency. In 2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, Rajesh Rishi had defeated BJP candidate by a comfortable margin.

Congress has won this constituency six times out of the nine Delhi elections. Whereas AAP has won this constituency two times and JNP has won one time.

Janakpuri is one of the 70 assembly seats in Delhi. Janakpuri assembly constituency falls under South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

There are about 91,067 eligible voters in this constituency.

Voting for Janakpuri in current elections took place on February 8.