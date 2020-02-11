Image Source : INDIA TV New Delhi Constituency Result LIVE

Delhi Elections 2020 results LIVE: Everyone is looking eagerly at results in New Delhi assembly constituency. Incumbent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from New Delhi Assembly Constituency. In 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal had defeated BJP's Nupur Sharma comfortably. Arvind Kejriwal had bagged 64 per cent of the total votes polled while Nupur Sharma was able to secure 29 per cent of votes only.

Arvind Kejriwal's winning margin was about 31,000 votes.

In Delhi Legislative Assembly elections 2020, Arvind Kejriwal is facing off against Bharatiya Janata Party's Sunil Kumar Yadav and Congress' Romesh Sabharwal.

It is said that whoever wins in New Delhi Assembly Constituency becomes Chief Minister of Delhi. In 2013 assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal had defeated Congress stalwart Shiela Dikshit.

Shiela Dikshit had secured a victory in New Delhi Assembly constituency in 2008 Delhi Assembly Elections. Sheila Dikshit has been Chief Minister of Delhi number of times.

New Delhi Legislative Assembly Constituency: Number Crunch

There are 1,37,924 voters in New Delhi constituency as per the last count taken by the government. Out of these voters, 55 per cent are Men while 45 per cent are women.

New Delhi assembly constituency is part of New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. It is assembly constituency number 40.

Voting for the seat took place on February 8. Voter turnout was 52.15 per cent (Election Commission of India figures).