Delhi Assembly Results 2020: Nangloi Jat Assembly Constituency Result LIVE

An India TV illustration

Nangloi Jat Assembly Constituency Result Live: ​Counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will began at 8 am on Tuesday. Nangloi Jat assembly constituency, a part of North-West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, is one of the seventy assembly constituencies of Delhi in northern India. Approximately eighty-six per cent of the Nangloi’s 2.05 lakh residents profess Hinduism, with Islam being the second most popular religion commanding a following of just over 10 per cent.

Mandeep Singh is contesting on a Congress ticket.

Nangloi Jat is expected to witness a two-way fight between Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) incumbent MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Suman Lata. The votes polled in favour of Shokeen, who got 83,259 votes in 2015, were the highest ever scored by any candidate in the constituency’s history.

Out of 2.39 lakh persons on the voter rolls, approximately 1.34 lakh are men, the rest being women.

In 2013, the seat was won by BJP’s Manoj Shokeen.