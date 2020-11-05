'Power greedy' Nitish Kumar will bow down before Tejashwi after November 10: Chirag Paswan

Image Source : PTI Chirag Paswan/File

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan on Thursday took a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that he would bow down before Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav post declaration of November 10 assembly election results. Paswan, who has chosen to plough a lonely furrow in the ongoing polls, also said that Kumar was "greedy for power".

"Now you are bowing down before the same prime minister whom you used to unabashedly criticise. This shows your love and greed for power. Post November 10, he will be seen bowing down before Tejashwi," the Jamui MP said today.

Paswan also accused Kumar of "instigating" protesters who threw onions towards him at a poll rally recently. "Instead of asking people to come and talk to him about their problems, he instigated them and said 'pheko pheko aur pheko'. I don't appreciate the way he reacted," Paswan said.

On Tuesday, onions were flung towards Nitish Kumar by some protestors at an election rally in Madhubani. The CM was addressing the public in Gangaur village ground in Harlakhi assembly constituency when the incident took place.

The LJP quit the NDA citing ideological differences with Nitish Kumar. The party is contesting on 143 seats with its candidates taking on JD(U) nominees in most constituencies.

The first phase and second phases of polling were held on October 28 and November 3 respectively. The third and final phase will be conducted on November 7. The votes will be counted on November 10.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage