West Bengal: BJP's 'rath' vandalised in Purulia, party blames TMC

Image Source : TWITTER/@AMITMALVIYA The BJP claimed that the driver of the bus was injured in the attack in Purulia district.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday accused the Trinamool Congress of vandalising a bus that was part of the 'poribortan rath yatra'. The driver of the bus was injured in the incident, the saffron party said.

The incident took place in Purulia soon after Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee's rally in Manbazar town area of the district. A heavy police deployment was made in the area to prevent the situation from going out of control.

Alleging the ruling TMC's role in vandalism of the bus, BJP leader Amit Malviya challenged Mamata Banerjee's party to stop BJP's rath yatra.

"BJP’s rath for the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Yatra, parked in Purulia, vandalised. Driver suffered injuries. BJP national president J P Nadda would be flagging off the yatra anytime now from Kotulpur. TMC won’t be able to do much to stop it!" Malviya said in his tweet.

"What is Pishi so scared of?" he added.

Following the incident, local BJP workers and supporters blocked roads in the area demanding immediate action against those behind the attack.