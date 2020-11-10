Image Source : FILE Bihar Election Result 2020: RJD's Lalit Kumar Yadav confirms first win in Darbhanga Rural

The first win of the Bihar election 2020 has been announced by the Election Commission in state's Darbhanga Rural constituency. The Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Lalit Kumar Yadav was able to secure 41.26% of the votes. Lalit Kumar Yadav, sitting RJD MLA from Darbhanga Rural has retained his seat, beating JDU's Faraz Fatmi by 2141 votes.

#BiharElectionResults: EC declares first result of polls- RJD's Lalit Yadav wins Darbhanga Rural



NDA leading on 129 - BJP 73, JDU 49, VIP 5, HAM 2



Mahagathbandhan ahead on 103 - RJD 64 (1 seat won) Congress 20, Left 18



BSP leading on 2, AIMIM on 4, LJP on 1 & independents on 4 pic.twitter.com/I42uR8MKvH — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is a direct contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, or the 'grand alliance'. In Mahagathbandhan, the RJD is contesting in 144 seats, the Congress in 70, and Left parties in 29. In the NDA, the JD(U) is contesting in 115 seats and the BJP in 110.



A majority of the exit polls had projected that the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan might have an edge over the NDA. However, if the initial trends are to be relied upon, the pollsters have got the Bihar result wrong once again.

The Bihar Elections 2020 were held in three phases, first covering 71 constituencies was held on October 28, second covering 94 constituencies was held on November 3rd and the third and the final phase covering 78 assembly constituencies was held on November 7.

