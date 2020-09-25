Bihar Assembly Election 2020 dates to be announced today. EC presser at 12.30 pm | Live

Image Source : PTI Election Commission of India to hold press conference today in Delhi

The Election Commission of India will address a press conference on Friday ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election. During the presser, the ECI will announce the dates for the assembly elections in Bihar at 12:30 am. This will be the first state election to be held in India since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The elections are likely to be held in mid-October, in more than one phase because of Covid-19 precautions. Bihar has to elect a new 243-member assembly by November 29.

Meanwhile, the ECI has also decided to hold 65 pending by-elections to fill vacancies in various assemblies and one in Lok Sabha. The bypolls were deferred due to excessive rains and the pandemic.

Due to ongoing pandemic, the Election Commission has imposed restrictions on campaigning, saying only five people can campaign door-to-door. It has also restricted candidate convoy for roadshows to five vehicles, among other measures.

However, guidelines have also been issued for polling day, with the number of polling stations being increased. A maximum of 1,000 voters being allowed to vote at a polling station. Earlier, the maximum number was 1500. All voters will also be asked to wear face masks, which they will be asked to remove briefly for identification at the time of voting.

