 Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa joins BJP ahead of Punjab assembly polls

On Wednesday, he joined the BJP ahead of Punjab polls in 2022.

Earlier today, he resigned from the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Shortly after tendering his resignation from the post of Chairman of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

The leader said that his resignation is a result of "personal reasons". "The Sikhs of the country and the world have given a lot of respect. I thank my members, well-wishers, who have supported till now", he said as he resigned.

The move comes ahead of the upcoming Punjab assembly elections slated for 2022. However, Sirsa in his resignation letter said, "I will keep myself away from the next election as well".

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda welcomed Sirsa and expressed hope that his experience will help the organisation.

"I welcome Shri @mssirsa to the world's largest political family. I am sure his experience & hard work will further strengthen @BJP4India," Nadda said in a tweet.

