Wednesday, December 01, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • No rath yatra or new mantra is going to help BJP in UP polls: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav
  • President approves Farm Laws Repeal Bill, notification issued
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa joins BJP ahead of Punjab assembly polls

Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa joins BJP ahead of Punjab assembly polls

Manjinder Singh Sirsa resigned from the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee earlier on Wednesday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 01, 2021 18:07 IST
manjinder singh sirsa joins bjp
Image Source : PTI

 Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa joins BJP ahead of Punjab assembly polls

Highlights

  • Manjinder Singh Sirsa was formerly an Akali Dal leader.
  • On Wednesday, he joined the BJP ahead of Punjab polls in 2022.
  • Earlier today, he resigned from the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Shortly after tendering his resignation from the post of Chairman of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. 

The leader said that his resignation is a result of "personal reasons". "The Sikhs of the country and the world have given a lot of respect. I thank my members, well-wishers, who have supported till now", he said as he resigned.

The move comes ahead of the upcoming Punjab assembly elections slated for 2022. However, Sirsa in his resignation letter said, "I will keep myself away from the next election as well". 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda welcomed Sirsa and expressed hope that his experience will help the organisation.

"I welcome Shri @mssirsa to the world's largest political family. I am sure his experience & hard work will further strengthen  @BJP4India," Nadda said in a tweet.

ALSO READ: Our alliance will form government in Punjab, says Amarinder Singh after meeting Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Write a comment

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News