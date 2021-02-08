Monday, February 08, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Uttar Pradesh: Residential schools to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from February 9

Uttar Pradesh: Residential schools to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from February 9

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday directed all residential schools to reopen for Classes 9-12 from February 9.

PTI PTI
Lucknow Published on: February 08, 2021 6:44 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Residential schools to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from February 9
Image Source : FILE

Uttar Pradesh: Residential schools to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from February 9

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday directed all residential schools to reopen for Classes 9-12 from February 9. The residential schools include Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Sainik schools, Rajkiye Ashram Padhati Vidyalaya, and other schools.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said the decision has been taken to regularise the academic session, hit by the coronavirus pandemic, in the interest of the students as well as in view of the upcoming board examinations.

He said strict coronavirus protocol should be maintained by school authorities while resuming classes in their institutions. 

ALSO READ | UP govt issues guidelines for reopening schools for classes 1 to 8

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News