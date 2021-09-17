UPCET 2021 answer key released, know how to raise objections

Follow us on UPCET 2021 answer key will be available on the website- upcet.nta.nic.in till September 17

UPCET Answer Key 2021: The provisional answer key for the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET 2021) has been released. Candidates who appeared for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses exam can check and download the answer key on the official website- upcet.nta.nic.in.

The provisional answer key, questions, and responses of the exam will be available on the website till September 17. The candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question.

"Only paid challenges made during stipulated time through key challenge link will be considered. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly," the official notification mentioned. "No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge," it added.

UPCET 2021 answer key: How to check

Visit the UPCET official website- upcet.nta.nic.in Click on UPCET 2021 Answer Key link for UG, PG courses A PDF with answer key will appear on the screen Download the answer key, take a printout for further reference.

The UPCET exam was conducted on September 5 and 6 in computer-based mode. UPCET is conducted every year which grants candidates admission to various varsities- Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) Gorakhpur, and Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur.

