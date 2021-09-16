UPCET 2021 counselling schedule postponed, important details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPCET counselling was scheduled to be conducted from September 16 to 22

AKTU UPCET Counselling 2021: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow, AKTU has deferred the counselling schedule for UPCET exam. The counselling registration was scheduled to commence from September 16, but was postponed now. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can check the official notification at aktu.ac.in.

AKTU in its official Twitter handle mentioned, "Important notice regarding the postponement of the proposed date of counseling held in the university due to unavoidable reasons."

The UPCET counselling was scheduled to be conducted from September 16 to 22, and the verification process was to be held from September 17 to 23. The counselling process is conducted in five rounds, students required to register themselves using application number and enrollment number.

UPCET is conducted every year which grants candidates admission to various varsities- Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) Gorakhpur and Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur.

