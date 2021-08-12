UPCET 2021 exam dates released, check schedule

Follow us on UPCET 2021 will be held on September 5 and 6

NTA UPCET 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET 2021) exam dates have been released. The National Testing Agency will conduct the CET exam on September 5 and 6 across the state. The candidates can check the entire exam schedule on the official website- nta.ac.in. The CET exam will be conducted in both morning and afternoon shifts. On September 5, CET exam will be held from 8 am-10 am, 4 pm- 6 pm, while on September 6, CET exam will be conducted between 8- 10 am, 12 noon- 2 pm, 4 pm- 7 pm.

The paper will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions. It will be bi-lingual in nature- English and Hindi, while postgraduate papers will be in English only. The CET exam was deferred twice due to Covid-19 second wave, the exam was earlier scheduled in June and then again in August.

The UPCET scores will be used for admission to various varsities- Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) Gorakhpur and Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur.

