Mizoram MBSE HSSLC Class 12 result 2021 declared; direct link, websites

MBSE HSSLC Class 12 result 2021: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the result of HSSLC class 12 exam on June 18. A total of 11,849 had enrolled to appear for the exam which was conducted in April under strict Covid-19 protocols.
The HSSLC result is now available at the official website- mbse.edu.in. The class 12 result will not be displayed on the premises of the board's office due to the present COVID-19 pandemic, as per the release. Last year, the passing percentage was 78.52 per cent.
Mizoram MBSE HSSLC Class 12 result 2021: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website of MBSE -- mbse.edu.in
Step 2: Go to the 'Results' section
Step 3: Find the link to 'HSSLC Class 12 Results'
Step 4: Enter your roll number and other details
Step 5: Class 12 result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference.
Students can get their results through a phone call or sending a message on WhatsApp. Results can be obtained by sending SMS-MBSE12Roll No> 5676750.
