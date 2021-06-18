Friday, June 18, 2021
     
Mizoram MBSE HSSLC Class 12 result 2021 declared; direct link, websites

A total of 11,849 had enrolled to appear for the exam which was conducted in April under strict Covid-19 protocols. The HSSLC result is now available at the official website- mbse.edu.in

New Delhi Updated on: June 18, 2021 12:17 IST
Mizoram HSSLC Class 12 result 2021
Image Source : PTI/ FILE

Mizoram HSSLC Class 12 result 2021 will be released on June 18 at 12 noon 

MBSE HSSLC Class 12 result 2021: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the result of HSSLC class 12 exam on June 18. A total of 11,849 had enrolled to appear for the exam which was conducted in April under strict Covid-19 protocols. 

The HSSLC result is now available at the official website- mbse.edu.in. The class 12 result will not be displayed on the premises of the board's office due to the present COVID-19 pandemic, as per the release. Last year, the passing percentage was 78.52 per cent. 

Mizoram MBSE HSSLC Class 12 result 2021: How to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website of MBSE -- mbse.edu.in 

Step 2:  Go to the 'Results' section

Step 3: Find the link to 'HSSLC Class 12 Results'

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other details

Step 5: Class 12 result will appear on the screen 

Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference. 

Students can get their results through a phone call or sending a message on WhatsApp. Results can be obtained by sending SMS-MBSE12Roll No> 5676750. 

DIRECT LINK TO ACCESS MIZORAM CLASS 12 BOARD RESULTS  

