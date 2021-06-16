Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mizoram MBSE HSSLC Class 12 results: Direct Link

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will announced the results of HSSLC Class 12 students on Friday. According to a notification released by the board, the results will be declared at noon.

The Class 12 HSSLC MBSE results will not be displayed on the premises of the board's office due to the present COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the board, a total of 11,849 students registered for the examinations. The exams were held offline for various streams in April under strict COVID-19 protocols. Last year, the passing percentage was 78.52.

READ MORE: Assam students move SC, seek cancellation of Class 10, 12 board exams

MIZORAM CLASS 12 RESULTS: HOW AND WHERE TO CHECK YOUR RESULTS

Step 1: Visit the official website of MBSE -- mbse.edu.in

Step 2: Go to the 'Results' section

Step 3: Find the link to 'HSSLC Class 12 Results'

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other details

HOW TO GET RESULTS VIA WHATSAPP, SMS

Students can get their results through a phone call or sending a message on WhatsApp. Results can be obtained by sending SMS-MBSE12Roll No> 5676750.

DIRECT LINK TO ACCESS MIZORAM CLASS 12 BOARD RESULTS

READ MORE: 'Cancel Board Exams': Over 4500 Assam students write to CJI amid Covid risk

Latest Education News