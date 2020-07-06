MHA permits universities, institutions to hold examinations; final exams compulsorily as per UGC guidelines

Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday permitted conduct of examinations by Universities and institutions. The communication comes amid numerous concerns raised by students on their exams. The home ministry gave its nod to conduct examinations via a letter to Union Higher Education Secretary. It also said that the final term examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per the guidelines of the Universities Grants Commission (UGC) on examinations and academic calendar for the universities, and as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Students across the country have been demanding postponement or cancellation of their exams amid rising coronavirus cases. They took to Twitter to voice their concerns. Some states took their call and cancelled the exams while the others decided to conduct the examinations online.

Social media furore over certain exams including CA, JEE and NEET examinations was the most. After a long wait, these exams were postponed to a later date. The announcement was made last week. Heeding to the demands of lakhs of students, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) cancelled the CA exams scheduled for July. The institute said the exams would now be merged with November exams.

JEE Main exams have now been scheduled between 1st-6th September while the JEE advanced exam will be held on 27th September. NEET examination will be held on 13th September.

