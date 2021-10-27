Wednesday, October 27, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • West Bengal: Raiganj BJP MLA Krishna Kalyani joins Trinamool Congress
  • Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to go on a two-day visit to Punjab on Oct 28-29
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Maharashtra MHT CET Result 2021 today: Direct link, websites, how to check

Maharashtra MHT CET Result 2021 today: Direct link, websites, how to check

As many as 4.55 lakh students have applied for the MHT CET examination this year.

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 27, 2021 15:58 IST
mht cet result 2021
Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE

Maharashtra MHT CET Result 2021 today: Direct link, websites, how to check

MHT CET Result 2021: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will announce the result of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) on Wednesday (October 27). The candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result on the official website- mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. The CET was held from September 20 to October 1, and a special examination was conducted on October 9.  

MHT CET Result 2021: How to check 

  1. Visit the official website of MHT CET- mhtcet2021.mahacet.org 
  2. Click on CET 2021 result link 
  3. In the new window- enter login details (User ID and password) 
  4. MHT CET result will appear on the screen 
  5. Download CET result, take a printout for further reference. 

As many as 4.55 lakh students have applied for the MHT CET examination this year.  For details on CET exam, please visit the website- mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. 

Also Read: NEET 2021: SC to hear NTA's plea contesting Bombay HC order for re-examination for two candidates

Also Read: Delhi schools for nursery to Class 8 to reopen from November 1

 

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News