Maharashtra MHT CET Result 2021 today: Direct link, websites, how to check

MHT CET Result 2021: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will announce the result of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) on Wednesday (October 27). The candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result on the official website- mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. The CET was held from September 20 to October 1, and a special examination was conducted on October 9.

MHT CET Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website of MHT CET- mhtcet2021.mahacet.org Click on CET 2021 result link In the new window- enter login details (User ID and password) MHT CET result will appear on the screen Download CET result, take a printout for further reference.

As many as 4.55 lakh students have applied for the MHT CET examination this year. For details on CET exam, please visit the website- mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.

